TOPSHOT - In a photo taken on September 6, 2017, Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers cheer while watching fireworks during a mass celebration in Pyongyang for scientists involved in carrying out North Korea's largest nuclear blast to date.Citizens of the capital lined the streets September 6 to wave pink and purple pom-poms and cheer a convoy of buses carrying the specialists into the city, and toss confetti over them as they walked into Kim Il-Sung Square. / AFP PHOTO / Kim Won-Jin (Phot | KIM WON-JIN via Getty Images